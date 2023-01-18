Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is opening calls for nominations for its B2B Return On Integration Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year Awards to recognize B2B organizations that have had outstanding achievements in marketing, sales, and product functions to drive revenue growth. The honorees will be recognized at Forrester’s B2B+Summit+North+America, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, June 5–7, 2023.

Nominations for both award categories are open to North American companies with more than 1,000 employees. Forrester invites nominations from chief marketing officers, chief sales officers, chief product officers, and other marketing, sales, and product leaders.

The nomination criteria for the two awards are as follows:

B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors. These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions — the B2B growth engine — to improve company performance and drive revenue.

B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. Theseawards recognize outstanding achievements within a particular area in marketing, sales, and product functions, based on successful implementation of research, frameworks, and best practices to improve functional performance. To apply, an organization must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, revenue-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company grow.

Companies can review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry here. The deadline to submit a nomination is February 27, 2023.

“For the first time, we are opening up the call for nominations for Forrester’s B2B ROI Honors and B2B POY Awards to all North American companies with more than 1,000 employees,” said Forrester Vice President and Group Research Director Srividya Sridharan. “Organizations that align their growth engine grow revenue faster and are more profitable than their peers. These awards will celebrate B2B enterprises that have transformed their businesses and their culture by driving alignment and reshaping functions.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005225/en/