BOK Financial adds new members to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council

2 minutes ago
Members represent diverse perspectives, backgrounds

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial has added three new members to its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council. The members will support the company’s efforts to excel and grow by valuing and leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion. The new members are:

  • Ben Suh, senior vice president, Energy underwriting; Colorado
  • Linda Cooper, senior vice president, Consumer delivery; New Mexico
  • Kevin Kramer, market CEO; Kansas City

These three will fill vacancies left those members whose terms have expired: John Barela, Jo Ann Stall and Christine Nowaczyk.

“These employees have been tremendous champions for DE&I during their time on the Council and I am confident they will continue to champion and support our efforts,” said Janet Huber, director of diversity and inclusion for BOK Financial. “As we reflect on where we started a few years ago, we take great pride in the journey and what has been accomplished along the way.”

The Council works to ensure that BOK Financial fosters and supports an environment that reflects the entirety of the company’s values. Council members serve three-year terms, and membership comprises leadership and influencers from throughout the company’s operations.

“Diversity and inclusion are essential to our company’s vision and purpose and a core leadership competency at BOK Financial,” said Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer. “Our vision is to continually foster and support the principles and values of our company by promoting an environment that is inclusive of the diverse values, opinions, experience, culture and needs of our employees, clients and communities.”

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recognized as one of the nation’s top regional companies for diversity and inclusion by DiversityInc.

Media Contact

Cydney Williams


[email protected]



