Goosehead Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership with National Association of Mortgage Brokers

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

First-of-its-kind partnership provides NAMB mortgage professionals with an easier and faster way for homebuyers to get home insurance

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ( GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal insurance agency, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB). As the official partner of NAMB, mortgage originators, brokers and lenders nationwide will now be able to provide their clients with a fast, easy and transparent way to shop for home insurance.

"Shopping for insurance can be difficult, and today’s mortgage professionals need an easier, faster and more accurate way to support their clients to ensure they have the proper coverage to protect their home,” said Justin Ricketts, Executive Vice President, Technology and Partnerships at Goosehead Insurance. “From Goosehead’s longstanding support of the real estate and mortgage community, to NAMB’s commitment to providing smart tools, technology and expert advice, this partnership is a natural fit, aligning with both organizations’ values.”

Mortgage originators, brokers and lenders using Goosehead Insurance will benefit from its Digital Agent Platform, a direct-to-consumer insurance quoting platform that provides a simple, transparent and efficient way to get insurance quotes from more than 150 insurance carriers. NAMB members will also have access to more than 2,000 Goosehead agents nationwide, enabling localized insights and expert guidance throughout the entire process - ultimately ensuring that clients secure the right coverage at the best price and understand their policies.

“NAMB is thrilled to partner with Goosehead Insurance, as their independent model enables mortgage professionals to better help their clients secure home, auto and life insurance options that meet their unique needs,” said Ernest Jones Jr., NAMB board president. “As two of the leading organizations in their respective industries, this strategic partnership will foster increased efficiency and productivity, which is particularly important in this competitive real estate market.”

About NAMB:

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB members include independent mortgage brokers, loan originators, and small businesses. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB’s active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000* licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 39,000* licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros

About Goosehead:

Goosehead ( GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and 2,287 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com

Contact
Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]


ti?nf=ODcyODEzMCM1MzQ5NzI0IzIwOTgyNzE=
Goosehead-Insurance-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.