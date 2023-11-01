MADDEN SECURITIES Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 395 stocks valued at a total of $190.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(5.86%), JEPQ(5.12%), and JEPI(4.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 13,426 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 01/11/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $232.8501 per share and a market cap of $1,727.31Bil. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-book ratio of 9.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 40,946 shares in ARCA:USO, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.18 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, United States Oil Fund traded for a price of $67.22 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned 14.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 38,875 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.3 per share and a market cap of $18.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

The guru sold out of their 8,680-share investment in NAS:ENPH. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.72 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $239.1655 per share and a market cap of $32.76Bil. The stock has returned 62.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 115.88, a price-book ratio of 53.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.66 and a price-sales ratio of 17.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought 21,633 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 78,018. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 01/11/2023, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $63.2 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned 36.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

