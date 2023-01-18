LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with more than 60 issued and pending patents globally, today announced that the SkyPlug Smart won a total of five prestigious awards from leading technology publications, including the previously announced CES Smart Home Innovation Award, as part of its worldwide debut at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

SKYX Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen Alongside the Awards Won at the SKYX Booth at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

The SkyPlug Smart for ceiling installation of light fixtures and ceiling fans won the Residential Systems CES award, the Gearbrain Editor's Choice Award, the Techlicious 2023 Top Pick Award, the Twice 2023 CES Picks Award as well as the CES Smart Home Innovation Award.

Illustration of SkyPlug Smart Receptacle and Smart Capabilities

As SKYX is in the process of launching its products, these new tech awards come in addition to the company's recent approvals and recognitions from leading U.S. building safety and standardization organizations such as the NEC (National Electrical Code), ANSI / NEMA (American National Standards Institute / National Electrical Manufactures Association) and AIA (American Institute of Architects).

"I am truly honored that the SkyPlug Smart for Ceilings was such a resounding success at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, marking a successful worldwide launch," said Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. "The strong reception by industry participants and trade media provides me with a high level of confidence in the direction of our company as we seek to revolutionize the industry and create safer buildings for all.

"I would like to personally thank each of our employees for their hard work and dedication, without whom this level of recognition would not be possible. As we embark on our commercialization journey in 2023, I look forward to continued successes as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for my fellow shareholders," concluded Kohen.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

