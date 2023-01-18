SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces its collaboration with three leading Spanish universities to provide 5G training courses. Via the Qualcomm Wireless Academy (QWA) program, students at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, University of Malaga and Polytechnic University of Valencia will have access to 5G trainings and the opportunity to receive a 5G training certification.

The program has been designed to develop Spanish Universities students' 5G abilities and expertise as well as enhancing prospective career possibilities in the tech ecosystem. As 5G expands into multiple verticals and industries, more and more talents are needed. Qualcomm is committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators and technologists and providing opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation of Spain and Europe.

Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. and President of Qualcomm Europe/MEA says "Our collaborative efforts with Spain are so important to us. 5G will drive digital transformation in many industries. This program, and the collaborative work we are doing with these three leading Spanish Universities, is developing students' talent and career progression within the industry. We hope to inspire these talents at the forefront of innovation."

Vikram Malhotra, Senior Director, Program Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. says "One of our goals at the Qualcomm Wireless Academy is to give students the tools needed to become successful 5G engineers. By enrolling in this program, students are taking the first step in gaining the skills they need to advance Spain's digital transformation."

Manuel Sierra, Director of the Telecom School at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid says "At Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, we provide our students with exciting and unique professional development opportunities, and we are thrilled to offer them the chance to train with leading Qualcomm Technologies engineers. We are grateful to be working with QWAto educate our students in a growing and dynamic field."

Rafael Godoy Rubio, Dean of the School of Telecommunications Engineering at University of Málaga says "At University of Malaga, we are dedicated to providing our students with compelling and relevant professional development opportunities. Receiving this training from Qualcomm Technologies engineers gives our students a valuable chance to enhance their skills in an exciting industry. We are excited to grow this program among our future engineering and business leaders here in Malaga."

Héctor Esteban, Dean of the Telecommunication School at Universitat Politècnica de València says "Universitat Politècnica de València is excited to work with QWA to bring this crucial training to our students. Learning with expert engineers from Qualcomm Technologies will help our students develop skills in a rapidly growing industry. The Spanish universities have been enthusiastic and welcoming the collaboration with QWA to help them shape the knowledge of the new generation of talents. They understand the importance of upskilling the students on 5G to accompany the digital transformation the world is going through."

Students at the universities will be able to:

Enroll in Free 5G Training: Grow their 5G knowledge and skills by enrolling in two free 5G courses taught by industry-leading engineers from Qualcomm Technologies. The courses (5G Primer and Fundamentals of Cellular Communication & 5G) cover an overview of 5G, how it works, and how it is transforming the way the world operates.

Receive a 5G Introductory-Level Certification: After completing the free training portion of this program, students may sign up for QWA's 5G Introductory-Level Certification exam. This certification can be used to show employers that students understand the basics of 5G and how it works.

The QWA program is recommended to the following types of students:

Engineering students who are looking to understand 5G technology fundamentals and how 5G works.

Business students who want to understand how 5G can change the way we communicate and conduct business.

The Qualcomm Wireless Academy University program is open to full-time university students around the world studying for an Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degree.

The QWA program is training industry leaders on the latest wireless technologies with premium training designed and developed by global 5G leaders for premium training across broad technical scopes such as LTE, WI-FI, CV2X and more. Visit qwa.qualcomm.com for a complete list of 5G and other wireless courses.

For more information on the Qualcomm Wireless Academy University (QWA) Program, please visit: 5G Training University Program - Europe & Asia (qualcomm.com)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution - including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more - to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

