Cox Capital Mgt LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were FISV(3.66%), SAP(3.14%), and CVS(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SYBT by 33,980 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.88.

On 01/11/2023, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $62.24 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought 35,978 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 69,715. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.86.

On 01/11/2023, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $52.42 per share and a market cap of $41.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought 9,130 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 21,259. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.38.

On 01/11/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $180.143 per share and a market cap of $155.87Bil. The stock has returned -11.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced their investment in NAS:JKHY by 6,858 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $195.9.

On 01/11/2023, Jack Henry & Associates Inc traded for a price of $179.93 per share and a market cap of $13.16Bil. The stock has returned 7.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jack Henry & Associates Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-book ratio of 9.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.94 and a price-sales ratio of 6.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 5,284 shares in NAS:INDB, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.85 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Independent Bank Corp traded for a price of $80.43 per share and a market cap of $3.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independent Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 5.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

