RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Riverbridge Partners is an investment management company based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was established in 1987 and started out with its All Cap Growth portfolio and would grow to currently have 30 employees with half of them being investment professionals. Riverbridge Partners would grow and ramp up its launching of new strategies, introducing four new ones in the 2000s alone. The company utilizes a conservative fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets of the U.S. Riverbridge Partners invests in the growth stocks of companies across all major market caps, benchmarking its performance against various S&P and Russell indexes. The company invests most heavily in the industrials sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests its assets in the information technology, health care, and consumer discretionary sectors, among various other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Riverbridge Partners’s top holdings include Sepheid Inc., Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Dealertrack Technologies Inc., with its top 10 holdings making up just under 30% of its total holdings and the firm having a turnover rate of 6.7%. The company currently holds over $5.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 4,450 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of the company’s total accounts and total held assets have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from $1 billion back in 2010 to well over 5 times that amount. Riverbridge Partners mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up approximately two thirds of its client base, and also provides its businesses to a highly diverse clientele. The company currently offers a variety of strategies including its two mutual funds the Riverbridge Growth Fund and Riverbridge Eco Leaders Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 186 stocks valued at a total of $6.63Bil. The top holdings were FIVE(4.03%), RBA(3.56%), and GLOB(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RBA by 4,366,836 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.02.

On 01/11/2023, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc traded for a price of $59.76 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned -0.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LOPE by 2,352,100 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.64.

On 01/11/2023, Grand Canyon Education Inc traded for a price of $113.24 per share and a market cap of $3.53Bil. The stock has returned 28.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grand Canyon Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AVLR by 3,036,773 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.61.

On 01/11/2023, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 677,607 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 01/11/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $235.77 per share and a market cap of $1,757.54Bil. The stock has returned -24.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-book ratio of 10.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 8.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMED by 1,553,307 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.25.

On 01/11/2023, Amedisys Inc traded for a price of $81.49 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned -46.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amedisys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.