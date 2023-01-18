Triumph Financial Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. ( TFIN) today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter financial results and management commentary after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Upon filing, the financial results and commentary will be available on the Company’s website at tfin.com.

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will review the financial results in a conference call with investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. USCT on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The live video conference option may be accessed directly through this link, https://triumph-financial-inc-earnings-q4.open-exchange.net/, or via the Company's website at tfin.com through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links. Alternatively, a live conference call option is available by dialing 1-800-267-6316 (International: +1-203-518-9783) requesting to be joined to conference ID “Triumph” at the operator prompt. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location, referenced above, on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Financial, Inc. ( TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
[email protected]
214-365-6936

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
[email protected]
214-365-6930

