Lightning+eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today that both Lightning and its CEO Tim Reeser have been named winners of the 2023+BIG+Innovation+Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005740/en/

The Business Intelligence Group has awarded its BIG Innovation 2023 awards to Lightning eMotors and its CEO Tim Reeser (image: Lightning eMotors / Business Intelligence Group)

Lightning was recognized for driving the commercial electric vehicle (EV) industry forward through its market-leading medium duty commercial EV platforms, new and existing vehicle repower programs, and providing a range of complementary technologies, services and products, including mobile charging solutions, to accelerate fleet EV adoption. The recognition serves to identify Lightning as a proven leader in deploying commercial EVs, with hundreds of new and repowered all-electric commercial vehicles across multiple sectors on the road, including full-sized transit, micro-transit, last mile delivery, emergency response, school buses and others.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Business Innovation Group for our legacy of bringing new ideas to life, and to join the ranks of such a distinguished group of current and previous winners, including IBM, Walgreens, WalkMe, ADP, PepsiCo Design & Innovation, Lucid and others,” Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser said. “We know the work we’re doing is innovative, but more than that, recognition like this further confirms that what we’re doing is impacting the world in a positive way.”

Additionally, Lightning CEO Tim Reeser was named an individual winner of the BIG Innovation awards program, alongside ten other industry leading executives who are also driving innovation. Reeser, who built Lightning eMotors from the ground up, was pivotal in turning his small startup into a major player in the commercial EV industry. Under his leadership, Lightning now stands apart as a leading EV manufacturer serving customers through the critical phases of the electrification equation with a full spectrum of product offerings, manufacturing capabilities, charging options, telematics, and customer service programs.

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring both Lightning eMotors as a company and its CEO Tim Reeser, as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information on Lightning eMotors, please visit www.lightningemotors.com.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Flightningemotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Lightning eMotors, Inc. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expand,” “enable,” “might,” “potential,” “should,” “would” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results or outcomes to vary, including, but not limited to, risks related to Lightning eMotors’ operations and business and financial performance; the ability of Lightning eMotors to execute on its business strategy and grow demand for its products and revenue; potential increases in costs or shortage of raw materials; market acceptance of new product offerings; and other risks more fully described in Lightning eMotors’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Lightning eMotors undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005740/en/

