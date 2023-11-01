Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.86%), XBI(6.78%), and MSFT(6.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 10,515-share investment in NAS:MRNA. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.74 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $186.64 per share and a market cap of $71.70Bil. The stock has returned -15.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 17,464-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. bought 2,488 shares of NAS:ILMN for a total holding of 7,118. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.38.

On 01/11/2023, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $204.05 per share and a market cap of $32.10Bil. The stock has returned -52.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. bought 694 shares of NAS:IDXX for a total holding of 7,155. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $367.34.

On 01/11/2023, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $463.02 per share and a market cap of $38.35Bil. The stock has returned -16.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-book ratio of 80.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.00 and a price-sales ratio of 11.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. bought 1,683 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 15,059. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 01/11/2023, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $94.44 per share and a market cap of $59.80Bil. The stock has returned -44.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-book ratio of 10.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.68 and a price-sales ratio of 7.77.

