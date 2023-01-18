Americold Realty Trust Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust Inc. (: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13734551
The playback can be accessed through March 2, 2023.

About Americold Realty Trust Inc.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 249 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:

Americold Realty Trust Inc.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyODI3OCM1MzUxNDEzIzIxOTAwMDQ=
Americold-Realty-Trust.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.