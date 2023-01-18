American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) expects to release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results after 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The release will be available shortly thereafter on AFG’s website at www.AFGinc.com.

In conjunction with its release, AFG will hold a conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and full year results at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 2, 2023. There are two ways to access the call.

By Telephone

Participants should register for the call here now or any time up to and during the time of the call, and will immediately receive the dial-in number and a unique pin to access the call. Registration details are also available by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.AFGinc.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevent-calendar.

While you may register at any time up to and during the time of the call, you are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Via the Internet

The conference call and accompanying webcast slides will also be broadcast live over the internet. To access the event, click on the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.AFGinc.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevent-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link on our website, approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

About American+Financial+Group%2C+Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005943r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005943/en/

