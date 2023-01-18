Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Update

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,650 postal properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, provided an update on its portfolio, collections, acquisitions, and capital markets activity for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. The Company also provided an update on its balance sheet at year-end 2022.

For the full year 2022, the Company acquired 320 properties for approximately $123 million, excluding closing costs. These properties comprise approximately 869,000 net leasable interior square feet and have a weighted average rental rate of $11.08 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2022. These acquisitions were completed at a weighted average cap rate of approximately 6.8%.

Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2022 was another year of significant growth at Postal Realty as we added 320 last-mile and flex properties to our portfolio. As we look into the first half of 2023, transaction volume may be lighter than prior quarters as prospective sellers continue to take time to adjust to a dynamic market environment. Importantly, given the significant shift in interest rates over the past year, we have prudently managed our balance sheet by ensuring that 100% of our debt is currently fixed rate, and we have the entirety of our $150 million revolving credit facility undrawn going into 2023. With our industry leadership as the largest owner of postal properties, a strong balance sheet and stable cash flows, we are well-positioned to continue our consolidation of this network of postal assets.”

Fourth Quarter & Year-End 2022 Update

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company collected 100% of its rents and acquired 54 properties for approximately $20.2 million, excluding closing costs, comprising approximately 142,000 net leasable interior square feet.

The Company’s owned portfolio was 99.7% occupied by 1,286 properties across 49 states with approximately 5.3 million net leasable interior square feet and a weighted average rental rate of $8.74 per occupied leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company exercised $40 million of term loan accordion and swapped $40 million of the credit facilities through February 2028 by fixing the effective interest rate to 4.95%. At the end of 2022, the entirety of the Company’s debt outstanding was set to fixed rates at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.74% and the Company’s $150 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility was completely undrawn.

During the quarter, the Company issued through its at-the-market offering program 523,909 shares of common stock at an average gross sales price of $15.54 per share. In addition, the Company issued 63,629 common units in its operating partnership as part of the consideration for property acquired during the quarter.

As of December 31, 2022, there were 24,322,867 fully diluted shares outstanding (including securities convertible into shares of Class A common stock such as common units and long-term incentive units in the Company’s operating partnership and restricted stock units) and the weighted average fully diluted share count for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 23,990,977 shares.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,650 postal properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated growth and acquisition activity, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, its acquisition pipeline, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS and the Company’s other tenants, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, economic and financial conditions as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005931r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005931/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.