Dorian LPG Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentations Series

1 hours ago
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the "Company" or "Dorian LPG"), one of the world's largest owners and operators of modern and ECO very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), today announced that it will participate in Capital Link's Corporate Presentations Webinar Series.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET its senior management team will go through its presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the LPG sector.

You can register for the company presentation webinar below:

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM ET
Register: https://webinars.capitallink.com/2023/company_presentation/

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 12, 2023, at 11 AM ET.

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation with the link to click on for the respective presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions
Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at [email protected].

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT
Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with Dorian LPG management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing [email protected]

About Dorian LPG Ltd.
Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of twenty-two modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's current expectations and observations regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company's financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Dorian LPG's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Dorian LPG's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information:

Dorian LPG Ltd.
Ted Young - Chief Financial Officer
(203) 674-9900
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY84379&sd=2023-01-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dorian-lpg-ltd-to-participate-at-capital-links-corporate-presentations-series-301719581.html

SOURCE Dorian LPG Ltd.

