North Star Investment Management Corp. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1310 stocks valued at a total of $1.12Bil. The top holdings were JPM(3.38%), AAPL(3.07%), and IVW(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were North Star Investment Management Corp.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought 21,640 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 22,020. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 01/12/2023, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $217.96 per share and a market cap of $28.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced their investment in NYSE:LXP by 354,363 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.4.

On 01/12/2023, LXP Industrial Trust traded for a price of $11.12 per share and a market cap of $3.07Bil. The stock has returned -18.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LXP Industrial Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 9.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced their investment in NAS:ILPT by 205,190 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.04.

On 01/12/2023, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust traded for a price of $4.04 per share and a market cap of $264.90Mil. The stock has returned -81.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced their investment in NAS:OESX by 1,327,482 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.77.

On 01/12/2023, Orion Energy Systems Inc traded for a price of $1.92 per share and a market cap of $61.41Mil. The stock has returned -55.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Orion Energy Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 50,054 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 01/12/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $46.84 per share and a market cap of $16.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

