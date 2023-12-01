SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $2.78Bil. The top holdings were GSLC(10.45%), FIXD(8.19%), and TOTL(7.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,953,967 shares in NAS:FIXD, giving the stock a 10.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.91 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $45.16 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 483,746 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 5,451,168. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 01/12/2023, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $31.24 per share and a market cap of $14.00Bil. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

The guru sold out of their 148,976-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.8 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Block Inc traded for a price of $71.67 per share and a market cap of $42.86Bil. The stock has returned -52.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -203.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 223,094 shares in NAS:CSCO, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.37 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $49.21 per share and a market cap of $202.16Bil. The stock has returned -18.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 49,402 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 335,102. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 01/12/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $91.52 per share and a market cap of $1,189.71Bil. The stock has returned -34.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-book ratio of 4.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

