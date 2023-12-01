Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $75.00Mil. The top holdings were NOBL(10.53%), AAPL(9.14%), and PKW(8.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. bought 14,445 shares of NAS:PKW for a total holding of 66,488. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.19.

On 01/12/2023, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF traded for a price of $88.79 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -8.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

The guru sold out of their 6,363-share investment in NYSE:CRM. Previously, the stock had a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.57 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $144.9 per share and a market cap of $144.90Bil. The stock has returned -38.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 517.50, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. bought 11,581 shares of BATS:NOBL for a total holding of 80,024. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.03.

On 01/12/2023, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $93.14 per share and a market cap of $11.49Bil. The stock has returned -3.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 8.70.

The guru sold out of their 7,170-share investment in NAS:QCOM. Previously, the stock had a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.39 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $118.39 per share and a market cap of $132.72Bil. The stock has returned -35.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-book ratio of 7.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDA by 19,812 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.51.

On 01/12/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF traded for a price of $49.5 per share and a market cap of $6.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

