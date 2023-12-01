Cairn Investment Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were VXUS(9.29%), VWO(7.22%), and AAPL(6.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cairn Investment Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cairn Investment Group, Inc. bought 205,990 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 224,240. The trade had a 7.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 01/12/2023, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $54.57 per share and a market cap of $53.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

The guru established a new position worth 39,455 shares in NAS:EXPD, giving the stock a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.1 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Expeditors International of Washington Inc traded for a price of $110.41 per share and a market cap of $17.57Bil. The stock has returned -10.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expeditors International of Washington Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-book ratio of 5.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 58,460-share investment in ARCA:EEM. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.83 per share and a market cap of $24.64Bil. The stock has returned -16.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:HRB by 34,660 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.32.

On 01/12/2023, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $37.79 per share and a market cap of $5.88Bil. The stock has returned 71.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 19,245-share investment in NAS:ACWX. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.5 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $48.16 per share and a market cap of $4.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

