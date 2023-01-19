H.B. Fuller to Launch New Bio-Compatible Adhesive for Medical Applications

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL), one of the world’s leading adhesives suppliers, announces the launch of Swift®melt 1515-I, its first bio-compatible product compliant in IMEA – India, Middle East, and Africa. The product is for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin under unique climatic conditions, such as the high temperatures and humidity in the Indian sub-continent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005975/en/

Image_HB_Fuller_launches_new_adhesive_for_medical_applications.jpg

H.B. Fuller launches new adhesive for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Swift®melt 1515-I delivers effective high tack, secure and quick bonding, under high temperature and with shear resistance. The product, which shows excellent performance, balancing adhesion and ease of removal, was thoroughly tested and certified by ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity. Since it is not toxic to human cells, the adhesive can effectively be used in medical applications in hospitals and home care in stick-to-skin situations.

“This is a breakthrough from our H.B. Fuller’s R&D team in India, which has developed this new technology in our lab in Pune, in response to the IMEA market specifics to support advanced stick-to-skin product compliant for medical use – such as medical plasters or bandages,” says Manish Dwivedi, flexible materials, business manager for India. “Globally, our products have been used around the world in medical applications for more than two decades, enabling diverse new ideas and accelerating innovation for this important industry.”

The population pressure, the growing prevalence of diseases and the inherent increasing number of geriatric population, surgeries, chronic and traumatic wounds make the global medical tapes and bandages market one that is significantly rising. This segment is expected to reach USD 8.59 billion by 2026 globally, USD 850.1 million of which in India, as reported on the “Medical Tapes and Bandages Market – Global Forecast 2026” by MarketsandMarkets™.

Swift® is a trademark of H.B. Fuller Company (“H.B. Fuller”) or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products, and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation and infrastructure, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries, and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005975r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005975/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.