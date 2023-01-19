authID® Integrates Verified™ CloudConnect™ with Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, Expands Offerings across Workforce and Customer Identity

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Combining Verified with Okta’s Workforce and Customer Identity Clouds delivers authID’s phishing-resistant Human Factor Authentication™ that eliminates the risks of passwords and credential compromise for both workforce and customer applications

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [ AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today announced the integration of Verified CloudConnect with Okta’s Workforce Identity Cloud and the expanded availability of Verified 3.0’s full capabilities with Okta Customer Identity Cloud. authID’s Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) can now help both Okta workforce and customer identity clients on their journey to eliminate passwords, prevent unauthorized access, as well as the business disruption caused by phishing attacks and compromised credentials.

Cybercriminals continue to prey on passwords, legacy MFA, and human error, which account for more than 80% of cybersecurity breaches. Delivering phishing-resistant MFA, authID’s HFA couples strong FIDO2 passwordless authentication with biometric certainty to authenticate the human through any device. Verified CloudConnect complements Okta’s Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) platforms to secure desktop and mobile devices with cryptographic FIDO2 passkeys, while seamlessly enrolling and securing workforce users and customers with a simple selfie captured in any browser.

HFA significantly reduces the risk of MFA bypass and fortifies enterprise security, while delivering a simplified user experience to solve major challenges in both workforce and consumer authentication. HFA also offers a strong, portable identity and secure account recovery to Okta customers.

“By reducing the risk of unauthorized access, account takeover, and password-based attacks while ensuring user experience goes uninterrupted, our Human Factor Authentication accelerates the move to zero trust for any organization,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID. “By collaborating with Okta, our solutions become available to a larger group of organizations and foster a more secure digital ecosystem for all.”

“By integrating across customer and workforce identity, authID and Okta provide our mutual customers strong passwordless authentication that defends against cyberattacks and is easy to deploy,” said Arnab Bose, Chief Product Officer for Workforce Identity Cloud at Okta. “We have built a strong relationship with authID and look forward to accelerating our mutual customers’ journeys to zero trust.”

Verified CloudConnect for Okta leverages the OpenID Connect protocols as well as an API-first approach to support HFA across all enterprise cloud, SaaS, and even legacy systems. Enabling streamlined access to the ecosystem of Identity Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) providers, Verified helps organizations secure their enterprise and consumer applications and build a zero trust security model. Additional information on the Verified CloudConnect integrations can also be found on the authID listing on the Okta Integration Network-HFA, and on authID’s two listings on the Auth0 Marketplace-PasswordlessHFA and Auth0 Marketplace-BiometricMFA.

Okta reviews and publishes verified integrations on the Okta Integration Network and Auth0 Marketplace, enabling ISVs to participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as well as making it easy for customers to discover and integrate complementary solutions.

About authID® Inc.
At authID® ( AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai.

authID Media Contact
Aileen McNelis
NextTech Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyODI4MSM1MzUxNDQwIzIyMDkxOTU=
authID-ai.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.