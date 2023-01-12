Equifax Launches Award-Winning I-9 Management Solution in the Mindbody Partner Store

14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023

Easier Access Helps Wellness-Focused Businesses Streamline Form I-9 Completion and Speed Up New Hire Onboarding

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX), a global data, analytics and technology company, today announced a partnership with Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, to bring the award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions to the Mindbody Partner Store. This partnership provides wellness-focused businesses - such as fitness centers, salons and spas - with access to a more automated, mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline the Form I-9 completion process and simplify employee I-9 verifications, reverifications and audit logs.

"Mindbody strives to connect our customers with everything they need to run their day-to-day operations, empowering them to turn their passion for wellness into thriving businesses," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody. "Together with Equifax, we're doing just that – delivering easier access to a proven solution in support of an everyday business need."

All U.S. employers, regardless of size, must comply with federal Form I-9 requirements for each employee. Employers often seek support to help them navigate these complex requirements and ever-changing regulations. I-9 Management from Equifax Workforce Solutions offers a more streamlined I-9 experience for both employers and employees with a solution that's tailored to the company's hiring and onboarding needs.

"Owners of wellness businesses of all sizes are seeking solutions that can help them quickly onboard the new hires they need to grow," said Maria Hayes, Senior Vice President, Digital and Experience at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "By expanding access to our I-9 Management services to the Mindbody platform, we're helping meet them where they are, providing an easier, more automated way to stay on top of their Form I-9 requirements and get new hires to work faster."

The suite of I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions is trusted by thousands of large and small employers nationwide to help enable a more accurate, faster and easier capture of the Form I-9 requirements, all while keeping a detailed audit trail. Once selected through the Mindbody Partner Store and purchased through the Equifax e-commerce site, the Form I-9 process is automatically triggered when a new hire is added to the Mindbody platform, harnessing application-programming interfaces (APIs) to enable a more seamless form completion for both employers and employees.

Mindbody customers can access I-9 Management services today on the Mindbody Partner Store. For more information on I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions, visit our website.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visitEquifax.com.

