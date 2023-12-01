Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $194.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.80%), LLY(3.55%), and AVGO(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,613-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $160.01 per share and a market cap of $393.62Bil. The stock has returned -42.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-book ratio of 18.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.69 and a price-sales ratio of 14.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,469 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/12/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $133.49 per share and a market cap of $2,123.57Bil. The stock has returned -23.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-book ratio of 42.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.49 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 17,491 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 01/12/2023, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.93 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.38.

During the quarter, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought 3,746 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 15,125. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 01/12/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $158.97 per share and a market cap of $73.18Bil. The stock has returned -28.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-book ratio of 6.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought 3,505 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 6,270. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.13.

On 01/12/2023, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $169.79 per share and a market cap of $86.47Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

