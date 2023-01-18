EuroDry Ltd. To Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Webinar Series.

On Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at 10:00 am ET its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the dry bulk sector.

You can register for the company presentation webinar below:

Date: Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
Time: 10:00 am ET

Register: https://webinars.capitallink.com/2023/company_presentation/

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 18th, 2023 at 10 am ET.

An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click for the presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions
Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at [email protected].

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT
Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with EuroDry management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing [email protected].

About EuroDry Ltd.
EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements. The Company has a fleet of 10 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 2 Ultramax drybulk carriers, 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 10 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 728,975 dwt.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for dry bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Visit our website www.eurodry.gr

Company ContactInvestor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos AslidisNicolas Bornozis
Chief Financial Officer Markella Kara
EuroDry Ltd.Capital Link, Inc.
11 Canterbury Lane,230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
Watchung, NJ 07069New York, NY10169
Tel. (908) 301-9091Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]E-mail: [email protected]
