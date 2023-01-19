CPR Cell Phone Repair Ranked No. 1 In Entrepreneur Franchise 500 For Second Consecutive Year

CPR Cell Phone Repair (CPR), the nation’s largest mobile repair franchise according to Franchise.com, was ranked first in %3Ci%3EEntrepreneur+%3C%2Fi%3Emagazine%26rsquo%3Bs+Franchise+500 for electronics repair for the second consecutive year. The 44th annual Entrepreneur 500, the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking, reflects an analysis of over 150 data points including size and growth, support, brand power, financial strength and stability, and costs and fees.

“Being ranked as the top electronics repair franchise two years in a row reflects the growth and success of our franchisees, and the strength of our organization and brand,” said CPR General Manager Chris Jourdan. “With the investments and financial support that Assurant provides, we’ve been able to enhance the ability of our franchisees to deliver the best services, support and customer experiences in any type of economy. We will continue to build on this momentum and look for new ways to support our franchisees and help them grow.”

In addition to being named the top electronics repair franchise, CPR recently has:

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

About CPR

CPR Cell Phone Repair (CPR), ranked the no. 1 franchise for electronics repairs in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500, is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America, operating over 440 locations. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ). For more information about CPR by Assurant, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.

