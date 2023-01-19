Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q1 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (:DLB) will release financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2023 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q1 fiscal 2023 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com/ or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or dialing +1-929-526-1599 for international callers), and entering confirmation code 719331.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 2, 2023, until 11:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 9, 2023 (2:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 10, 2023), by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (international callers can access the replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658) and entering the confirmation code 561757. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Maggie O’Donnell
Dolby Laboratories
914-267-7390
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
[email protected]

