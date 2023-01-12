ArcBest Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 12, 2023

Streamlined design, navigation and easy-to-digest content offer an improved user experience.

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website: arcb.com. The streamlined, modern design offers easy navigation and engaging content to help website visitors better understand and engage with the company's broad scope of logistics solutions, services, capacity options and employment opportunities.

New_ARCB_Site.jpg

This redesign allows current and prospective customers, carriers, investors and employees to more easily connect with ArcBest, quickly access needed information and learn how to get started with the company. After receiving positive feedback during the testing period, the new experience is now available to all visitors.

"As a customer-obsessed organization, our stakeholders' needs and motivations drive our business decisions, including ongoing advancement of our website and digital experiences," said Dennis Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at ArcBest. "This new look and easier navigation come together to better reflect who ArcBest is — a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company with a full suite of shipping and logistics solutions that meet our customers' supply chain needs."

Arcb.com works alongside other digital connectivity options the company offers, like API and EDI, allowing supply chains to operate more efficiently and effectively. While the tools and functionality that logged-in arcb.com visitors are accustomed to utilizing have not changed, the redesigned logged-off experience now offers:

  • Updated content and easier ways for customers and carriers to digitally self-serve based on their needs
  • Quick access to shipment tracking, commonly used customer tools, site search and contact forms

In addition to these updates, new functionality and improvements to other sections of the site, such as investor relations and careers, will be added throughout 2023.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the redesigned website and stay informed on important ArcBest and industry topics by subscribing to the ArcBest Blog.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-494-8221

arcbest_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA84447&sd=2023-01-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-launches-newly-redesigned-website-301720087.html

SOURCE ArcBest

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA84447&Transmission_Id=202301120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA84447&DateId=20230112
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.