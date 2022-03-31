The Savarick Group of Wells Fargo Advisors Offers Resources Dedicated to Medical Professionals

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023

Renewed Emphasis of the Group's Mission aiming to provide financial security and literacy for Highly Skilled Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savarick Group of Wells Fargo Advisors unveiled its practice concentration that focuses specifically on the financial needs of medical professionals.

Evan Savarick, Managing Director – Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager, provides industry specific financial insights to medical professionals. This includes asset and liability protection, investment management, student debt strategies, retirement planning, tax planning strategies, and practice incorporation.

This medical concentration has been a part of The Savarick Group for nearly a decade. "Nearly half our clients are in the medical field and this client base has grown substantially via referrals from one doctor to another. This will allow us to further cultivate current client relationships and expand resources for future clientele," said Savarick.

Evan continues, "We realized there was a substantial unmet need, as medical professionals often don't receive any formal financial education. For many, over a decade of their lives is spent learning their craft, and essentially none of that time is focused on financial literacy. Our team takes this opportunity to educate and empower them."

The Savarick Group employs a client-centric approach - providing white glove wealth management services, while always prioritizing their clients' best interest. The team gets to know each of their clients personally, then builds and executes comprehensive investment plans and investment strategies founded on each client's specific financial goals and needs. Their holistic approach is designed to empower clients to feel more confident and achieve financial prosperity.

"We pride ourselves in taking exceptional care of all of our clients and their families," said Savarick. "We feel privileged to have the opportunity to care for to those who work so diligently to maintain our health and wellbeing."

The Savarick Group team includes Evan Savarick and Roy Savarick, Senior Vice President - Investments, along with Molly Pacheco, Associate Financial Advisor, Matthew Savarick, Senior Registered Client Associate and Jennifer Harley, Senior Client Associate.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

Investment and Insurance Products:


• NOT FDIC Insured

• NO Bank Guarantee

• MAY Lose Value

With $1.88 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of March 31, 2022. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in 3 U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S., We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Additional information may be found at wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

Contact Information

Shea Leordeanu
Wells Fargo Advisors
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE85358&sd=2023-01-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-savarick-group-of-wells-fargo-advisors-offers-resources-dedicated-to-medical-professionals-301720543.html

SOURCE Wells Fargo Advisors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE85358&Transmission_Id=202301121130PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE85358&DateId=20230112
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.