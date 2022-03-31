PR Newswire

Renewed Emphasis of the Group's Mission aiming to provide financial security and literacy for Highly Skilled Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savarick Group of Wells Fargo Advisors unveiled its practice concentration that focuses specifically on the financial needs of medical professionals.

Evan Savarick, Managing Director – Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager, provides industry specific financial insights to medical professionals. This includes asset and liability protection, investment management, student debt strategies, retirement planning, tax planning strategies, and practice incorporation.

This medical concentration has been a part of The Savarick Group for nearly a decade. "Nearly half our clients are in the medical field and this client base has grown substantially via referrals from one doctor to another. This will allow us to further cultivate current client relationships and expand resources for future clientele," said Savarick.

Evan continues, "We realized there was a substantial unmet need, as medical professionals often don't receive any formal financial education. For many, over a decade of their lives is spent learning their craft, and essentially none of that time is focused on financial literacy. Our team takes this opportunity to educate and empower them."

The Savarick Group employs a client-centric approach - providing white glove wealth management services, while always prioritizing their clients' best interest. The team gets to know each of their clients personally, then builds and executes comprehensive investment plans and investment strategies founded on each client's specific financial goals and needs. Their holistic approach is designed to empower clients to feel more confident and achieve financial prosperity.

"We pride ourselves in taking exceptional care of all of our clients and their families," said Savarick. "We feel privileged to have the opportunity to care for to those who work so diligently to maintain our health and wellbeing."

The Savarick Group team includes Evan Savarick and Roy Savarick, Senior Vice President - Investments, along with Molly Pacheco, Associate Financial Advisor, Matthew Savarick, Senior Registered Client Associate and Jennifer Harley, Senior Client Associate.

