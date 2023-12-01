Norway Savings Bank recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 347 NORWAY, ME 04268-0347

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 287 stocks valued at a total of $196.00Mil. The top holdings were VCIT(3.63%), BOND(3.45%), and AAPL(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Norway Savings Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,560 shares in ARCA:JSCP, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.15 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF traded for a price of $46.2701 per share and a market cap of $235.51Mil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Norway Savings Bank reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 7,749 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 01/12/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $95.8236 per share and a market cap of $24.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Norway Savings Bank bought 9,940 shares of ARCA:CWB for a total holding of 18,825. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.06.

On 01/12/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $66.59 per share and a market cap of $4.26Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Norway Savings Bank reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 8,034 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 01/12/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.16 per share and a market cap of $41.36Bil. The stock has returned -10.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Norway Savings Bank bought 16,685 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 51,710. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 01/12/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.465 per share and a market cap of $3.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.