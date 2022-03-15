Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today the tax treatment of the 2022 dividend distributions on shares of its common stock.

The federal income tax characteristics of the 2022 distributions paid with respect to Urban Edge Properties common stock (CUSIP #91704F104 and traded under ticker symbol UE) are as follows:

Distribution Type – Per share Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Amount

per share Ordinary Taxable

Income(1) Long Term

Capital Gains Return of

Capital 3/15/2022 3/31/2022 $0.16 $0.16 $0.00 $0.00 6/15/2022 6/30/2022 $0.16 $0.16 $0.00 $0.00 9/15/2022 9/30/2022 $0.16 $0.16 $0.00 $0.00 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $0.16 $0.16 $0.00 $0.00 2022 Totals $0.64 $0.64 $0.00 $0.00

(1) The 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of Urban Edge’s 2022 dividends.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005750/en/

