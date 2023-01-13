Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 14, 2023 and Host a Meeting with Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle, on February 22, 2023

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") will release its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: 1 (646)-904-5544 for U.S. callers, 1 (226)-828-7575 for Canadian callers, and 1 (929)-526-1599 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 217847.

The company will also host a meeting with Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will provide investors with the opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Doyle about his decision to invest approximately $30 million in RBI and join the team as Executive Chairman. In addition, Mr. Doyle will update investors on his initial observations following his first nearly 100 days at RBI. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

