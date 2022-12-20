Sims Limited Announces Retirement of Heather Ridout from Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, announced today that Heather Ridout AO will retire from the Sims Limited Board of Directors in 2023. Changes to the Board of Directors, the board committees and structure will be determined at a later date.

Heather_Ridout.jpg

Heather's leadership, guidance and wisdom have been a major factor in navigating a demanding growth strategy.

Ridout, the former chief executive of the Australian Industry Group from 2004 through 2012, joined the Sims Limited Board of Directors in September 2011. She is the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee, and she is also a member of the Safety, Health, Environment, Community and Sustainability Committee, the Risk Committee, and the Nomination/Governance Committee.

Geoffrey Brunsdon, chairman and independent non-executive director for Sims Limited's Board of Directors, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Heather for her outstanding service to the Sims Limited Board, our employees and our shareholders. Heather's leadership, guidance and wisdom throughout her 11 years of service have been a major factor in the company successfully navigating a demanding international growth strategy, as well as significant change. Both the Board of Directors and the executive leadership team will miss Heather's counsel, and we wish her every success in her new role."

Ridout was appointed as Australia's next Consul-General in New York on 20 December 2022. With an outstanding career spanning four decades, she is well-equipped to promote Australia's world-class and diverse creative industries, education and the arts in the United States.

"Sims Limited is a company I have known and admired for more than 25 years, and I was delighted for it to be a member of AI Group," Ridout said. "I look back on my tenure at Sims Limited with great pride in serving as a non-executive director. I am extremely confident the company will continue to grow, prosper and positively impact society," she concluded.

The precise date of Ridout's retirement will be determined by the commencement date for her new role.

About Sims Limited
Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

SLS_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF86532&sd=2023-01-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sims-limited-announces-retirement-of-heather-ridout-from-board-of-directors-301721652.html

SOURCE Sims Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF86532&Transmission_Id=202301131527PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF86532&DateId=20230113
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.