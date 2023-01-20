U.S. Global Investors Announces a Substantial Increase in December's Share Repurchases Compared to the Same Month a Year Earlier

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today announces that it bought back nine times as many of its shares in December 2022 as it did in the same month a year earlier, and nearly twice as many shares compared to the previous month.

In December 2022, the Company repurchased 46,186 of its shares, a substantial 806% increase from the 5,100 shares it repurchased in December 2021. This number also represents an 86% increase over the number of shares repurchased in November 2022.

The net cost of the Company’s share repurchase program in December 2022 was around $128,700, an increase of 441% from the same month in 2021 and approximately 75% from November 2022.

The increase is a result of the Board of Directors’ (the “Board”) decision in December 2022 to modify the Company’s buyback algorithm. The Company may now buy back shares of GROW stock when the price is flat or down from the previous trading day.

A Great Start to 2023

Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer, believes the improved buyback numbers serve as a fitting kickoff to the New Year.

“We’ve had a great start to the year, which gives me hope following a turbulent 2022,” Mr. Holmes says. “Many of the key sectors and disciplines we invest in have responded positively to improving economic indicators, including slower inflation, and China’s reopening. The year has just begun, but so far, our gold mining equities ETF and global airlines ETF are beating the market and performing very well against their peers. Shares of European luxury companies have also taken off, supported by China’s decision to lift quarantining requirements for air travelers entering the country. The Chinese have historically been among the world’s biggest spenders while traveling abroad, and so I believe the government’s long-awaited policy change is very bullish for retailers of luxury goods.”

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
[email protected]
