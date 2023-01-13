Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOTHAN, Ala., Jan. 13, 2023

DOTHAN, Ala., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on February 9, 2023, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its results on February 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call may be accessed by phone or webcast, as follows:

By Phone:

Dial (412) 902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through February 17, 2023 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13735453#.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the call to register and download any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available in the same location shortly after the call.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminal, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

favicon.png?sn=DA86472&sd=2023-01-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-partners-inc-announces-schedule-for-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301721630.html

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA86472&Transmission_Id=202301131615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA86472&DateId=20230113
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.