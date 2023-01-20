Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results

Atlanta, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review fourth quarter and annual performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 985382

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47462

The playback can be accessed through February 23, 2023 at 9:00am EST.

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: [email protected]. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

[email protected]

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

[email protected]


