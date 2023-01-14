Wealth CMT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(26.89%), CWI(14.16%), and IWV(10.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth CMT’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wealth CMT reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 134,144 shares. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 01/14/2023, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $55.54 per share and a market cap of $54.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

The guru established a new position worth 88,287 shares in NAS:IXUS, giving the stock a 2.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.68 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $62.21 per share and a market cap of $31.19Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Wealth CMT reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 38,312 shares. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 01/14/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.55 per share and a market cap of $32.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wealth CMT bought 12,921 shares of ARCA:IWV for a total holding of 86,521. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.05.

On 01/14/2023, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $230.64 per share and a market cap of $11.27Bil. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, Wealth CMT bought 105,997 shares of ARCA:CWI for a total holding of 993,914. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.54.

On 01/14/2023, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded for a price of $25.82 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -10.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

