Range Financial Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(2.89%), AVGO(2.14%), and IVV(1.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Range Financial Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Range Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HRB by 71,682 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.32.

On 01/14/2023, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $37.85 per share and a market cap of $5.88Bil. The stock has returned 72.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 52,802 shares in NYSE:CTRA, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.64 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $25.1 per share and a market cap of $19.79Bil. The stock has returned 22.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 24,455 shares in NAS:CALM, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.66 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, Cal-Maine Foods Inc traded for a price of $54.1 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned 39.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 11,226-share investment in NYSE:ALL. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.25 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $138.97 per share and a market cap of $36.86Bil. The stock has returned 14.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 7,733-share investment in NYSE:MED. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.29 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, Medifast Inc traded for a price of $126.39 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned -34.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medifast Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-book ratio of 9.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

