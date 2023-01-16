Socket Mobile Announces DuraSled Model for iPhone 14

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the arrival of the DuraSled™ Bluetooth Barcode Scanners for the iPhone 14.

Socket_Mobile_Logo.jpg

Socket Mobile's DuraSled models combine 1D/2D Bluetooth barcode scanning capabilities into a handheld sled case for iPhones, creating a one-handed solution. Currently, Socket Mobile offers four different DuraSled scanners for iPhone users (DS800, DS820, DS840, and DS860), each containing varying features and benefits that users can choose from based on their data capture needs.

Now, compatibility for Apple iPhone 14 has been added for all models, making the DuraSled solutions more versatile and valuable than ever. Employers can now support workers who use iPhone 14 in addition to supporting older iPhones such as the iPhone 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13, all using the same chargers, accessories, and SDK.

"An ever-increasing number of companies count on iPhone applications to run their businesses," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Companies need to support a wide range of devices, especially if they offer their employees the option to use their own. The DuraSled turns your iPhone into a one-handed scanning solution that combines the versatility of the iPhone and the power of an enterprise-grade barcode scanner. Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK enables the application to fully control the scanner and maximize the efficiency of the overall solution."

With the sleek, high-performance DuraSled model, users of Apple iPhone 14 devices can now access professional-grade barcode scanning solutions. The DuraSled's rugged case protects phones from drop damage and provides a robust, versatile charging solution suitable for all workplace environments. The ease of use and resilience of the DuraSled make it an ideal product for retail, delivery services, stock counting, ticketing, and other application-driven mobile services.

Application developers who wish to integrate the DuraSled for iPhone 14 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. CaptureSDK gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to capture data in the physical world efficiently. With CaptureSDK, app providers can maximize the value of their solution and increase their customer's overall productivity and satisfaction. Providers can offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices interchangeably and give end-users the freedom to choose the best reader for each customer's requirements.

The new iPhone 14 DuraSled Models will be available through our distribution partners in February (pending Apple MFI certification) or through the Socket Mobile Store with a starting MSRP of $299.

The new DuraSled for iPhone 14 will be showcased at the Ram Mounts booth (#214) at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023 show in New York through January 17th.

Media Contact:
David Holmes
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF86570&sd=2023-01-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-announces-durasled-model-for-iphone-14-301721830.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF86570&Transmission_Id=202301160600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF86570&DateId=20230116
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.