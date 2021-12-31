Century Casinos to Present at Jefferies Summit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 16, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that it will attend the Jefferies 12th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit in Bachelor Gulch in Avon, Colorado, USA, on January 23, 2023.

Peter Hoetzinger, President & Co CEO, will present the Company and hold one-on-one meetings with selected institutional investors.

The current presentation will be available at the Company's website under https://www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/ on January 23, 2023.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; and the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Through its United States subsidiary, Century Nevada Acquisition, Inc., the Company owns a 50% membership interest in Smooth Bourbon, LLC, which owns the land and building of the Nugget Casino Resort (the "Nugget") in Sparks, Nevada. The Company has an agreement to purchase 100% of the membership interests related to the operations of the Nugget and an agreement to purchase 100% of the equity interest in the Rocky Gap Casino Resort operations. The Company also has an agreement to operate one ship-based casino. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, among others, risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings the Company may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

