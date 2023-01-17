T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys 1, Sells 4 in 4th Quarter

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) invests substantially all (normally at least 80% of net assets) in a wide range of Japanese companies and industries. The fund seeks to identify companies that can achieve and sustain above-average, long-term earnings growth.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $391.00Mil. The top holdings were 6465(4.60%), 8306(4.06%), and 8308(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd


The guru sold out of their 225,100-share investment in TSE:6098. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円4579.1 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Recruit Holdings Co Ltd traded for a price of 円4085 per share and a market cap of 円50.97Bil. The stock has returned -32.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Recruit Holdings Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-book ratio of 3.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

East Japan Railway Co


The guru established a new position worth 107,700 shares in TSE:9020, giving the stock a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円7059.31 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, East Japan Railway Co traded for a price of 円7202 per share and a market cap of 円21.14Bil. The stock has returned 8.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, East Japan Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 117.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd


The guru sold out of their 207,300-share investment in TSE:4502. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円3852.97 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd traded for a price of 円4103 per share and a market cap of 円49.62Bil. The stock has returned 28.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KDDI Corp


The guru sold out of their 172,200-share investment in TSE:9433. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円4292.74 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, KDDI Corp traded for a price of 円3837 per share and a market cap of 円64.88Bil. The stock has returned 11.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KDDI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SMS Co Ltd


T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in TSE:2175 by 265,300 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 円3102.5.

On 01/17/2023, SMS Co Ltd traded for a price of 円3170 per share and a market cap of 円2.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SMS Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-book ratio of 7.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.40 and a price-sales ratio of 6.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.


