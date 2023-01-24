Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Retirement of Roy Moore, Executive Vice President, Infiltrator

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries announced today that Roy Moore, Executive Vice President, intends to retire effective May 31, 2023. As part of the Company’s succession plan, Craig Taylor, will succeed Moore in his current role. Craig Taylor currently serves as the Vice President of Finance at the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, LLC (“Infiltrator”).

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, “We are grateful to Roy for his valued leadership and the many contributions he has made to support the success and growth of Infiltrator. Roy has been with Infiltrator for over 35 years, and his leadership helped them grow into the product, manufacturing and technology leader in onsite septic wastewater they are today. His thorough knowledge of all facets of the business and operations, as well as his deep industry expertise, will be missed. We wish Roy the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Roy Moore joined ADS with the acquisition of Infiltrator in 2019. Moore joined Infiltrator in 1987 and served as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 until the company was acquired by ADS in 2019. During his tenure with the company, Moore led multiple functions, including manufacturing, sales, marketing, engineering, research and development, and government affairs. Prior to his time at Infiltrator, Mr. Moore led the manufacturing operations of a major building products supplier and has specialized in the molding of plastic products since 1979. Mr. Moore attended Georgia Tech, majoring in Industrial Management with course work in Civil Engineering.

Craig Taylor joined Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. in February 2020 as Vice President of Finance for Infiltrator Water Technologies. Before joining Advanced Drainage Systems, Mr. Taylor served in a variety of roles with Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. from 2003 until 2019, most recently as Vice President of Finance from 2017 to 2019 where he managed the financial performance of a $3 billion Hand Tool and Storage division, providing strategic insights, partnering with product development to drive the company’s growth targets and oversight of global manufacturing. From 2003 to 2017, Mr. Taylor held various finance positions including Chief Financial Officer – Global Shared Services and Chief Financial Officer – Stanley Security North America & Emerging Markets. Additionally, he worked on several acquisitions and integrations including Newell Tools and Craftsman. Prior to joining Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. Mr. Taylor worked at United Technologies from 1998 to 2003. Mr. Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Bryant University and an MBA from University of Massachusetts - Isenberg School of Management.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005380r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005380/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.