Global Medical REIT Announces That Pipeline Health Will Assume its Leases at White Rock Hospital in Dallas, Texas

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, today announced that the Company’s leases with Pipeline Health (“Pipeline”), the tenant at GMRE’s White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, Texas (“White Rock”), will be assumed by Pipeline as part of its approved bankruptcy reorganization plan. Under its approved plan, Pipeline will assume its leases at White Rock subject to amendments to help facilitate Pipeline’s exit from bankruptcy and its new business plan that reiterates Pipeline’s commitment to the Dallas, Texas market.

Jeffrey M. Busch, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “We are pleased with the outcome of the bankruptcy process and Pipeline’s planned assumption of our leases at White Rock which reaffirms our investment thesis for that property. We believe that Pipeline has restructured itself with a narrower focus that includes the Dallas, Texas market, which should provide them a firmer footing to weather what has been a challenging market for acute-care hospitals. Because we structured the original transaction with significant credit protection, we are able to provide Pipeline some post-bankruptcy operating flexibility without any rent deferrals, which we believe is in the best interest of our stockholders.”

Pursuant to the proposed amendments there will be no changes to (i) the Company’s prospective cash rents, (ii) the rental rate per square foot, (iii) prospective rent escalations, or (iv) the term of the Company’s lease. The proposed amendments primarily relate to (i) GMRE contingently providing up to $3.8 million of proposed new capital expenditures ($3.1 million of which is intended to result in additional rents to the Company) and (ii) GMRE’s application of a portion of Pipeline’s security deposit to a portion of the rental payments due during the first year after the bankruptcy (with such security deposit amounts repaid during the second year after bankruptcy). The proposed lease amendments have not been finalized and Pipeline’s reorganization plan will not be effective until the lease amendments have been fully executed.

Additionally, in assuming its leases at White Rock, at the effective date of its plan Pipeline is required to pay any pre-petition rents owed to us (which consists of October 2022 rent). To-date Pipeline has paid to GMRE all rents that were due during the bankruptcy proceedings.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is the Company’s intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Except for historical information, the statements set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements regarding Pipeline’s post-bankruptcy strategy and operations or the success of such strategy and operations, the terms of any lease amendments with Pipeline or whether we are able to successfully enter into the lease amendments with Pipeline and the amounts of any proposed capital expenditures and our return on such expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning us and our business, including additional factors that could materially and adversely affect our financial results, include, without limitation, the risks described under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005438r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005438/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.