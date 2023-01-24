PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that the U.S. Navy has awarded its subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation (RRC), a five-year $21 million contract to provide uninterrupted operations and maintenance (O&M) support at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Africa, providing over 90% of Department of Defense (DoD) communications for the entire continent of Africa. RRC has supported the Camp Lemonnier facility since 2012.

“For more than a decade, Rome Research Corporation has provided superior support to the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) site in Djibouti,” Michael Nelson, President of PAR Government, said about its subsidiary’s performance. “Our employees are very passionate about their roles in supporting DoD facilities. Our focus is on applying technology to continuously improve the operational effectiveness of our Nation’s warfighters, and we are very excited to continue our partnership with NCTAMS LANT.”

At the NCTAMS LANT site, RRC provides operations and management of the Technical Control Facility (TCF) Patch and Test Facility (PTF) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long. RRC handles Defense Information System Network functions, inside and outside plant cable maintenance, property management, information assurance, and commercial and DISN telephone services.

During the past 10 years, RRC has proven its ability to provide exceptional support to NCTAMS LANT with a lean staff. RRC has achieved “Exceptional” Contractor Performance Assessment Ratings from the Government, demonstrating a full understanding of the skills required to accomplish Government requirements.

About PAR Government

PAR Government is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. An ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certified company, PAR Government is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR.

About Rome Research Corporation

Rome Research Corporation (RRC), a subsidiary of PAR Government Systems Corporation, was founded in the 1970’s as a Technical Services supplier. While initial contracts supported antenna and RF testing, RRC has since transitioned into a premier technical services company providing worldwide on-site support to the US Department of Defense in the areas of strategic communications, satellite control, and information systems.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. 100,000+ restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. Through its Government segment, PAR provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

