Beyond Hello™ Arlington Broadens Patient Access by Serving Medical Cannabis Patients and Registered Agents Starting on January 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its fifth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia and 37th retail location nationwide. Beyond Hello™ Arlington will begin serving Virginia medical cannabis patients and registered agents on January 18th at 10:00 a.m. Beyond Hello™ Arlington is located just minutes from I-66 at 2701 Wilson Blvd. and is adjacent to a Whole Foods. The dispensary is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The new Metro-accessible 6,820 sq. ft. dispensary features the ability to have 14 points-of-sale checkouts, along with 37 parking spots with easy in-and-out access to improve patient accessibility. Along with offering convenient transaction processing through the Company’s industry-leading online reservation platform, beyond-hello.com, Jushi designed Beyond Hello™ Arlington to serve Virginia’s growing patient population.

“We are excited to continue broadening patient access in Virginia, and look forward to opening our fifth Virginia store in the beginning of the New Year,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “Just a five-minute walk from the Clarendon Metro Station, Beyond Hello™ Arlington is located in a bustling part of the city, where patients can easily check out historical sites, hit the town to grab a bite, catch some live music or check out a theatrical performance. This new retail location has ample comfortable seating throughout the store along with standardized tested products for patients. We look forward to continuing to be a good business and community partner in the Commonwealth as well as delivering a retail experience exceeding expectations.”

Beyond Hello™ Arlington patients have access to five of Jushi’s in-house brands, including Sèchè and The Bank – both locally grown at Jushi’s nearby grower-processor facility in Manassas – Tasteology Fruit Chews, The Lab and Nira + Medicinals. Additionally, this new location will offer dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Forman
Director of Investor Relations
617-767-4419
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa01341b-b996-4320-9f2d-f375de998ef1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2106c3b-4f00-4000-8c20-50b5d64d6562

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4bce9b5-a27c-470b-8fa4-6442857604cf

