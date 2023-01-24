Incyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

3 hours ago
Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

  • Q4 & YE 2022 Press Release: February 7, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Q4 & YE 2022 Conference Call: February 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-407-3042
  • International Dial-In Number: 201-389-0864
  • Conference ID Number: 13735569

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13735569.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Incyte
Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow %40Incyte.

