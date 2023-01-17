Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $391.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(10.97%), IXJ(6.15%), and EWJ(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,450,662-share investment in NYSE:XPEV. Previously, the stock had a 8.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.53 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, XPeng Inc traded for a price of $9.99 per share and a market cap of $8.56Bil. The stock has returned -78.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPeng Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The guru sold out of their 715,768-share investment in NYSE:BHP. Previously, the stock had a 7.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.95 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $69.28 per share and a market cap of $248.08Bil. The stock has returned 26.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:BIDU by 267,759 shares. The trade had a 7.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.56.

On 01/17/2023, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $138.98 per share and a market cap of $48.02Bil. The stock has returned -8.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 85.90, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 370,825 shares in ARCA:EWJ, giving the stock a 5.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.56 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded for a price of $56.77 per share and a market cap of $9.71Bil. The stock has returned -14.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

During the quarter, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought 222,419 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 386,937. The trade had a 5.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 01/17/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $117.01 per share and a market cap of $309.79Bil. The stock has returned -10.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 303.92, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

