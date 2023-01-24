TTM Technologies Makes a Sizable Donation to Long Island Cares – Harry Chapin Food Bank through TTM Chair of Community Service Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. ( TTMI) ("TTM") announces it has made a $20,000 donation to Long Island Cares – Harry Chapin Food Bank through its TTM Chair of Community Service Award on behalf of TTM's Huntington facility's volunteer group, Garden on the Hill.

TTM announced the donation during a presentation on December 13th at the Huntington facility. The facility's Garden on the Hill was named the winner of the 2022 TTM Chair of Community Service award in honor of retired TTM Chairman of the Board, Robert Klatell, a community and public service champion.

The Garden on the Hill is a corporate-sponsored community garden cared for by employees, providing fresh and organic vegetables to the Long Island Cares Huntington Station satellite pantry. During the growing season, the garden volunteers donate their lunch breaks and Friday afternoons to tend to, harvest, and deliver donations to the pantry. The vegetables are then made available to the over 400 families supported by the Long Island Cares Huntington Station satellite pantry. Over the last two years, the garden has yielded over 500 lbs. of vegetables.

Executive leadership from TTM, including Cathie Gridley, Executive Vice President and President Aerospace & Defense Sector, and Phil Titterton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, presented the $20,000 donation to Long Island Cares representatives Idalia Boczek, Director of Satellite Offices, and Kaylin Peterson, Philanthropy Manager. During the presentation, Phil Titterton referred to the donation as "nominal" compared to the work done by Long Island Cares. Kaylin Peterson was quick to respond, saying, "The donation would provide 10,400 meals on the tables of hungry Long Islanders, and that was not nominal."

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency ("RF") components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards ("PCBs"). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com

About Long Island Cares
Founded in 1980 by Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and social activist Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares' mission is to both provide nutritious, culturally relevant food to 228,000 food-insecure Long Islanders (including 68,000 children) and attack the root causes of hunger. We annually distribute more than 10 million pounds of food to more than 300 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, senior-living facilities, homeless camps and more. Food is also distributed at our six satellite locations, targeting each area's underserved communities. As Harry Chapin once said, "To know is to care, to care is to act, to act is to make a difference." Long Island Cares exists to make those words a reality.

