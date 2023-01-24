CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (“SPX Technologies” or “SPX”) (:SPXC) today announced its sustainability commitments. The company has committed to a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030, and greater transparency in our diversity and inclusion disclosures, as we focus on enhancing our performance annually. Details of SPX’s commitments can be found at www.spx.com/our-company/esg-reporting/



Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX commented, “I am excited to announce our sustainability commitments, which reflect the important role of ESG in our culture and our value creation journey. These commitments align closely with our focus on driving continuous improvement and sustainability throughout our company, and building and maintaining a strong, diverse, and highly effective team.”

Mr. Lowe continued, “SPX Technologies plays an important role in delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that enable a safer, more inclusive, and sustainable world. We look forward to reporting our progress and building on our commitments, while we continue to drive value for our shareholders.”

About SPX Technologies: SPX Technologies is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 3,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

