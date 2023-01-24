ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution is pleased to announce that Scott Hurlbert has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Digital Channels Director with the Information Technology team. Mr. Hurlbert will be based in the bank’s Iselin, N.J. administrative headquarters.



In this position, Mr. Hurlbert is responsible for the management of all of the bank’s digital channels, including ATMs, online and mobile banking, customer contact center, as well as collaborating closely with key internal stakeholders to ensure the bank has a shared and cohesive digital strategy that is integrated and aligned.

“I am thrilled to welcome Scott to our team. He is a leader who understands what digitizing a bank involves from providing a best-in-class digital experience for customers and enabling digitization of processes to assist our employees,” said Ravi Vakacherla, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. “His expertise is a welcome addition, as we look to continue enhancing the digital experience for our customers,” added Mr. Vakacherla.





Scott Hurlbert, Senior Vice President, Digital Channels Director

Mr. Hurlbert has more than 20 years’ experience in banking technology, and digital and mobile delivery channels. Prior to joining Provident, he was Senior Vice President, Digital Banking with People’s United Bank, where he was instrumental in developing and delivering world class digital experiences to their customers. Mr. Hurlbert holds a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College, New London, CT.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (:PFS), which reported assets of $13.60 billion as of September 30, 2022. With $10.69 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

CONTACT:

Keith Buscio

732.590.9407

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66c20ce4-e914-4320-bc73-4016a951004d