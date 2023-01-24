TOMI Expands Globally with Purchase from National Health Services (NHS) Wales

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announces that the National Health Services (NHS) Wales purchased SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology further expanding presence in Great Britain.

NHS Wales is a publicly funded healthcare system in Wales that provides emergency services as well as primary, secondary, specialist services, and funding for other healthcare service initiatives. NHS Wales is currently constructing facilities mainly for the expansion of their aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing. Traditional, manual cleaning has proven to be time consuming and difficult for these large-scaled buildings and with the ease of use and quick disinfection, NHS Wales purchased their first SteraMist Environment System.

Immediately after receiving the full room fogger, they took to social media with their excitement for their new SteraMist iHP system and stated it will “further improve quality of medicines we supply to patients.” As they continue to expand, there is a potential for additional purchases in the near future including a Custom Engineered System (CES).

TOMI continues to increase its presence and maintain strong partnerships and distributors of SteraMist disinfection throughout the world. Many of our longstanding international partners continue to make SteraMist purchases in 2022 in the United Kingdom, Australia, Panama, Germany, Hong Kong, and Singapore. TOMI has brought on additional international partners this year in Poland, Jamacia, and Nigeria. With the variety of SteraMist systems, TOMI can accommodate budgets to fit the country’s needs, making SteraMist disinfection accessible to everyone throughout the world.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to international expansion of TOMI’s business operations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczMDc3MiM1MzU4NTIyIzIwMjc1MzM=
TOMI-Environmental-Solutions-I.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.